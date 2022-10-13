Loom Network Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.69 million and $8.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loom Network has a current supply of 1,300,000,000. The last known price of Loom Network is 0.04780765 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,945,010.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loomx.io/.”

