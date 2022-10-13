L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.17

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.17 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 291059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($408.16) to €380.00 ($387.76) in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €365.00 ($372.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.56.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.