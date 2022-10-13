Lori A. Schechter Sells 2,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8 %

McKesson stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.39. 791,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.72. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $194.27 and a one year high of $375.23.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of McKesson by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.