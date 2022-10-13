LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LXU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.67. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 95.62%. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 411.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 434,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 341.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

