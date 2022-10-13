Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 981,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,932,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Lufax Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

