Lumi Credits Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,648.00 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $25,648.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi Credits (LUMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Lumi Credits has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lumi Credits is 0.01341553 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,906.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luminous.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

