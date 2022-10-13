Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 471 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

