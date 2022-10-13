Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 75,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72.

On Thursday, September 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04.

On Monday, September 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 7,160,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,635. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.