Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

