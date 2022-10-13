LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

