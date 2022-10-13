LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.