Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Down 45.4% in September

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 102,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.68%. Equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
