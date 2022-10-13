M Winkworth PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Down 6.1 %

WINK stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Thursday. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 216 ($2.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WINK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

