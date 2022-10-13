Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

MGU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

