Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 2.4%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market cap of C$386.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

