MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.46.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.86. 81,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,939. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.23. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.53.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

