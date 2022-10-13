Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,775. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

