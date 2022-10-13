Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.5 %

MHNC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.