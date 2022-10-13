MaidSafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,856.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.78 million and $20,856.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. MaidSafeCoin has a current supply of 452,552,412. The last known price of MaidSafeCoin is 0.17351811 USD and is up 11.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,570.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safenetwork.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

