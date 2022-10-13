Maker (MKR) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Maker has a total market cap of $902.56 million and approximately $55.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $923.21 or 0.04834592 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker (MKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maker has a current supply of 977,631.03695089. The last known price of Maker is 964.91241612 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $91,112,246.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

