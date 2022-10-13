Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $78.10.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

