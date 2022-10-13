Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. 493,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

