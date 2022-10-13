Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $289.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.08. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

