Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

