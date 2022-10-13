Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

