MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 3,657,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,559. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.74.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $53,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 277.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

