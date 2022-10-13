ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,403. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

