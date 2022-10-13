ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.