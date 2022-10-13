Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

