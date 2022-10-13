Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 34,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

