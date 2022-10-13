Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 34,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
