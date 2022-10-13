Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Marcus stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 10,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,812. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marcus by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

