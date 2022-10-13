Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,410. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.12.
Marin Software Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.