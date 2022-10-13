Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MRNS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

