Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 151,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Further Reading
