Markel (NYSE:MKL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Markel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $27.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,154.12. 995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,293.38.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Markel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.