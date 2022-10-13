MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,933. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

