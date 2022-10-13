Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.63 ($2.13).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.59 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,953,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,356. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.44. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.