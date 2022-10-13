Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 25,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 68,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,123. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

