Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.75.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.