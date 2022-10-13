Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,606. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.93. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

