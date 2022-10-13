Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $49.21 million and $21.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mask Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 29,130,722.72384565 in circulation. The last known price of Mask Network is 1.05338591 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,519,513.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mask.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

