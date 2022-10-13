Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $120.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $15,871,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

