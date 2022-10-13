Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $416,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, hitting $288.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average is $335.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

