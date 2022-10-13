Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

MA stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

