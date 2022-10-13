Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 84,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. Match Group has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.