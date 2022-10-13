Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $45.09. 101,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,251,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

