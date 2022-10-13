Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 2626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

