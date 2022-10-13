MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 58,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

