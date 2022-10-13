MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.33

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

