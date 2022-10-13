McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Decreased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

