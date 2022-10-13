McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 46.0% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.1 %

MCD traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

