Mdex (MDX) Trading 44.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $82.01 million and $45.77 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,686,529 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. Mdex has a current supply of 1,060,000,000 with 923,818,742.87561 in circulation. The last known price of Mdex is 0.07903465 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $33,950,407.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdex.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

